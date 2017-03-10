Two new Nokia phones could compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8 this year

As much as we enjoyed the reboot of the classic Nokia 3310, there's clearly more to the revival of the Nokia brand name by Finnish company HMD Global than a nostalgia trip.

In addition to three new handsets announced during this year's Mobile Congress – the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 – it appears Nokia may have two additional flagship phones on the way.

Read more: Nokia 8 Sirocco

A report from MyDrivers claims the Nokia brand is plotting two currently unannounced handsets powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor - possibly putting them on par with the Samsung Galaxy S8, (which is rumored to get the same chip.)

More-kia

Processing power aside, the two flagships also reportedly feature a dual-camera setup, all-metal body construction, and potentially up to 6GB of RAM.

As is always the case, it's best to take such information with a grain of salt - especially given the fact that Nokia/HMD is currently juggling four different handset launches at the time of writing.

However, should these handsets be the real deal, the report points to them making a June release. Should the specs also be as good as the source claims, then it appears Samsung and Apple might not have things all their own way come this summer.

Via Ubergizmo