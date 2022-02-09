Twitter will soon let you speed up and slow down video and voice tweets

Audio player loading…

Twitter is testing a new option that will give users greater control over videos and voice tweets.

Just as Netflix and other platforms have rolled out the ability to speed up or slow down playback, Twitter is experimenting with new variable playback speed options.

Although the new functionality is only just starting to roll out, this is not the first we have heard about adjustable playback speeds on Twitter. In the second half of last year, news of the feature came to light, but this is first time Twitter has said anything about it.

For now, it's only Android users, as well as people use the web-based version of Twitter, who are able to take advantage of variable playback speeds – although Twitter does point out that iOS users have not been forgotten.

Twitter shared news of the rollout of the new options in a tweet via its support account:

In 2x, 1x, 0.5x…now testing more options in playback speed for videos.Some of you on Android and web will have different sets of playback speeds to choose from so you can slow down or speed up videos and voice Tweets. pic.twitter.com/OfGPf4F6OgFebruary 8, 2022 See more

As can be seen in the image shared by Twitter, there are numerous options to choose from when it comes to playback speed. Video and audio can be slowed down to as little as a quarter speed, and this could be used for spotting details in videos that are not possible to see when viewed at full speed.

It's also possible to accelerate playback to up to double speed, and this would seem to be a great option for anyone pressed for time – or with a limited attention span. Twitter issued a statement to The Verge revealing the full extent of content that can be controlled in this way: "Tweet Videos, Amplify Videos, Voice Tweets, videos in DMs, and Video Live Replays, depending on their platform".

As this is currently a test, it's possible that the option will not be available in your account at the moment. Twitter has not given any indication of when a wider rollout can be expected so, as is often the case, it is a matter of sitting back and waiting.

