Tour de Suisse live stream 2021: how to watch every cycling stage in Switzerland from anywhere

Tom Dumoulin returns to action at the 84th edition of the Tour de Suisse, and the first since 2019, last year’s race having been cancelled because of the pandemic. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Tour de Suisse live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere. We also have info on this year's Tour de Suisse stage times.

Finishing within a fortnight of the Tour de France, the Tour de Suisse is a key preparation race, as demonstrated by Egan Bernal last time out, riding to glory in Switzerland before conquering all at the Tour shortly after.

This year’s route kicks off with the first of two ITTs, and spans 1,025km of flat, hilly and mountainous terrain, as the riders snake southwards from Frauenfeld towards the heart of the Alps. There are consecutive uphill finishes on Stages 5 and 6, but the hardest of all is the final leg, which features climbs up the Oberalp Pass, Lukmanier Pass and Gotthard Pass.

Reigning UCI World Road champion Julian Alaphilippe is amongst the favourites, along with Jakob Fuglsang, Adam Yates and, fitness permitting, Dumoulin, who hasn’t raced since the Vuelta a España last October.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere this week.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2021 from outside your country

As discussed above, if you're desperate to watch the Tour de Suisse but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

2021 Tour de Suisse schedule and start times

Stage 1 (ITT) - Sunday, June 6 at 2.17pm CEST, 1.17pm BST, 8.17am ET

Stage 2 - Monday, June 7 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 3 - Tuesday, June 8 at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET

Stage 4 - Wednesday, June 9 at 1.12pm CEST, 12.12pm BST, 7.12am ET

Stage 5 - Thursday, June 10 at 1.03pm CEST, 12.03pm BST, 7.03am ET

Stage 6 - Friday, June 11 at 1.54pm CEST, 12.54pm BST, 7.54am ET

Stage 7 (ITT) - Saturday, June 12 at 12.21pm CEST, 11.21am BST, 6.21am ET

Stage 8 - Sunday, June 13 at 12.47pm CEST, 11.47am BST, 6.47am ET

2021 Tour de Suisse live stream: how to watch cycling online and for FREE in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tour de Suisse coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option, however, is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but all of the stages begin between around lunchtime. You can find the full Tour de Suisse schedule above. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2021: US cycling live stream details

Cycling fans in the US can tune into the Tour de Suisse live on FloBikes. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Prepare for some early mornings though, because all of the Tour de Suisse stages get underway between 6am ET / 3am PT and 9am ET / 6am PT. The full Tour de Suisse schedule is listed above. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de Suisse: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is also the place to tune in to for Tour de Suisse coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Brace yourself for some early mornings though, because all of the stages begin between 6am ET / 3am PT and 9am ET / 6am PT. You can find the Tour de Suisse schedule above. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You guessed it... FloBikes is also providing Tour de Suisse coverage in Australia. A monthly FloBikes subscription is available for $30, but if you commit to a year you'll pay $150, which works out at $12.50 per month. Start times vary, but all of the stages begin between 8pm and 11pm AEST. The Tour de Suisse schedule is listed above. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch 2021 Tour de Suisse: live stream cycling in New Zealand