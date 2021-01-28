Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League online anywhere

Tonight's massive match in north London looks like a must win for both sides as they both look to stay in touch in the 2020/21 Premier League title race. Read on to find out how to get a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are in the world right now.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream Date: Thursday, January 28 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / Peacock (US) Watch anywhere: Try the No.1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Having both started the current campaign among the early title favourites, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have seen their sides flounder over the busy winter period, loosing ground to both Manchester United and City - as well as increasingly regular underdog challengers Leicester.

Mourinho's Spurs appear to have turned a corner of sorts, building up an eight-week unbeaten run. But Klopp's Reds have been on a disastrous run of form since the start of the year, having failed to notch a single Premier League win - or score a single goal in the competition, for that matter. Making matters worse, they were dumped out of the FA Cup by title rivals United last weekend.

Entering this Thursday's vital fixture, Liverpool sit one point ahead of hosts Spurs in fifth place - but Tottenham have a game in hand over the Reds and a win would see them climb to within just five points of current league leaders Man City.

At the same time, Liverpool haven't been beaten by Spurs in three whole seasons, most famously notching a 2-0 victory in 2019's all-England Champions League Final. Follow our guide below to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream for the latest game in this fascinating rivalry.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of a 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of a 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Tottenham vs Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and our latest January 2021 testing shows it working well with US services like Sling and Peacock from abroad.

FREE Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET / 11pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live this season – that means it's the place to watch Spurs vs Liverpool Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Spurs vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Friday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing when that resumes. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Spurs vs Liverpool, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Spurs vs Liverpool starts at 1.30am IST in the early hours of Friday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Spurs vs Liverpool: latest team news

Ivorian star Serge Aurier looks set to start for Spurs, while the home side could also welcome back long-term absentee Matt Doherty to their defence.

The Kop casualty list continues to cause problems for Jurgen Klopp, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita all certain to miss this game. More positive team news for Liverpool comes with the return of skipper Jordan Henderson, who looks set to start after missing his team's last two matches.