Top Tech Conferences: The Ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2018

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

Ironically, technology itself has accelerate the demise of some massive tech events (like Comdex) but the result is that the remaining ones are more focused, alive and bustling than ever before.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

July 24th - 26th, San Francisco

Next ’18 is a three day global exhibition of inspiration, innovation, and education where you can learn how the cloud can transform how we work and power everyone’s successes.

Why attend? The event will see thousands of inventor demonstrations, codelabs, breakouts, conversations, bootcamps, keynotes, leadership panels, and plenty more.

July 26th - 28th, Austin, TX

The Future Leaders Forum, presented by IEEE-USA, is a three-day event for young and mid-career professionals focused on leadership, empowerment and adapting to the changing structure of the modern workplace.

Why attend? Keynotes from Steve Sasson, inventor of the digital camera and Larry Hornbeck, Oscar winner and creator of DLP cinema technology, headline a group of over 30 trendsetting speakers. Learn to navigate and acquire the tools you need to become more agile and thrive in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world.

Promo code EBXTENDED100 will save you $100 off registration.

August 20th-23rd, San Diego

Catalyst Conference is the only multi-role event for technical professionals and is designed to help attendees execute their organisation’s key technology initiatives.

Why attend? Understand the latest technology trends and master the skills that digital business transformation demands.

August 29th-31st, Vancouver

Open Source Summit is the premier open source technical conference in North America, gathering 2,000+ developers, operators and community leadership professionals to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

Why attend? Four events in one, Open Source Summit is a technical conference where 2,000+ developers, operators, and community leadership professionals convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

September 6th-7th, Sydney

Following a sell-out event in 2017, Women in Tech Australia is returning to Sydney with actionable insight and game changing content - speakers include Facebook, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Gumtree and many more.

Why attend? Join 1,000 inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

September 12th-13th, Basel

Intelligent Health is the world's first large-scale summit dedicated to AI in healthcare, featuring two jam-packed days of health tech goodness, from applied AI case studies, to announcements from the tech giants, to nitty-gritty coding workshops, and of course, passionate debate on ethics and AI4good in health.

Why attend? The event will show presentations from the 100 brightest brains in healthcare and tech and host around 2000+ across the entire AI health ecosystem of pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech, health provision, clinicians, insurance, investment and science.

September 13th, Porto

The Next Generation Internet (NGI) Forum is a one-day event where policymakers, researchers, innovators and industry will discuss how we design, build and refine the internet of tomorrow. The event will include specialist talks, open discussions and interactive working groups.

Why attend: Keynotes include internet founder Louis Pouzin, as well as leading experts from a variety of disciplines, including privacy and trust, decentralised data governance, discovery and identification, AI and more. Contribute to the dialogue on creating a human-focused next generation internet (NGI) for all.

September 14th-16th, Dallas

An in-depth look at some of the hottest areas in technology today, including Blockchain & Bitcoin, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security / Hacking, Quantum Computing, 3D Printing, and Virtual / Augmented Reality.

Why attend? Over 5,000 expected attendees, 70 top-notch speakers and 100+ exhibitors discussing the latest trends in the technology industry.

September 17th-18th, Dubai

Following sell-out instalments in Europe, Australia and the USA, the world’s largest Women in Tech Event Series is coming to Dubai! Speakers include Twitter, souq.com, Sky News Arabia, Middle East Internet Group and many more.

Why attend? Join 300+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

September 25th-26th, London Printworks

Connected World unites over 2,500 industry leaders, tech innovators, decision makers and investors. Now in its 4th year, it has grown exponentially in content, technologies and audience size; with our original Connected Home and Cities tracks now complemented with disruptive subjects such as Blockchain, 5G and AI.

Why attend? Hear from over 200 exclusive visionary speakers with implementation case studies and solutions presented exclusively at the show.

September 25-27th, Amsterdam

ONS Europe brings together business and technical leaders across enterprise, cloud and service providers to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open networking and orchestration.

Why attend? ONS is the largest and most inclusive Open Networking & Orchestration event in the world, bigger and better than ever before.

September 25th-26th, London

Hotel & Spa Tech Live is the UK’s premier event for the technology, systems, products, and services that are breaking new ground in the hotel and spa sector.

Why attend? As technology becomes more critical to the hospitality industries, Hotel & Spa Tech Live provides you with an unprecedented opportunity to find the very latest cutting-edge supplies designed to create a truly unforgettable experience for your customers, from the innovators behind these industry-transforming solutions.

September 25th-26th, London

Restaurant & Bar Tech Live is Europe's largest exhibition dedicated to the emerging technology and services that are forming the future of restaurants and bars. The show provides a view into the dining of tomorrow and will offer restaurant and bar owners the opportunity to find the latest products, services, systems, and advancements from across the globe.

Why attend? Visitors will be able to see, test, and touch the technology that will transform the way they run their business, attract customers, and set themselves apart from the competition.

October 1st-3rd, Boston

Now in its 12th year, this conference targets independent thinking software people who want to be part of very successful software businesses.

Why attend? The Conference is tightly curated, full of in-depth talks from very smart people - entrepreneurs and experts - and the attendees are some of the smartest people in the industry.

October 3rd-4th, London

Europe’s leading Enterprise IT and Digital Transformation event returns with a star-studded line-up and more networking opportunities than ever before.

Why attend? With six top IT events under one roof, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ free to attend seminar sessions, IP EXPO Europe is the must-attend IT event of the year for CIOs, heads of IT, security specialists, heads of insight and tech experts.

October 10th, Glasgow

Following a sell-out event in 2017, Women in Tech Scotland is returning with actionable insight and game changing content! Speakers include Skyscanner, Sky, Microsoft and many more.



Why attend? Join 400+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

October 10-11th, Amsterdam

World Summit AI will gather the whole ecosystem, Enterprise, Startups, Investors and Deep Tech from every corner of the globe in Amsterdam for 2 days of knowledge-sharing and networking. From applied solutions for corporate and enterprise to the implications of Artificial Intelligence on society, including ethics and AI4good, World Summit AI will tackle head-on the most burning AI issues for 2018 and beyond.

Why attend? In 2017, the summit sold-out and brought together thousands of AI explorers, the most influential people in AI as speakers and all the big tech companies including Google, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, Intel, Uber and Apple. In 2018, we’re expecting over 4,500 attendees and 140 of the brightest brains on stage to tell you everything you need to know about AI.

October 10th-11th, New York

Focusing on the intersection of financial services and open source, Open FinTech Forum will provide CIOs and senior technologists guidance on building internal open source programs as well as an in-depth look at cutting-edge open source technologies, including AI, Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, Kubernetes/Containers, Quantum Computing, that can be leveraged to drive efficiencies and flexibility.

Why attend? Hear the latest news, views and opinions from some of the industry-leading minds.

October 16-18th, San Jose

Arm TechCon is the only comprehensive technology event that showcases the latest advances in Arm’s world-class architecture—from silicon design and software development to platform security and IoT solutions.

Why attend? Join 4,000 like-minded engineers, architects, developers and product designers in an immersive, exciting three-day experience with Arm and its renowned ecosystem of leading companies in the embedded industry.

October 22nd-24th, Edinburgh

Open Source Summit is the premier open source technical conference in Europe, gathering 2,000+ developers, operators and community leadership professionals to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

Why attend? Four events in one, Open Source Summit is a technical conference where 2,000+ developers, operators, and community leadership professionals convene to collaborate, share information and learn about the latest in open technologies, including Linux, containers, cloud computing and more.

November 13th-14th, London

Big Data LDN is a free to attend conference and exhibition where delegates discuss the big questions and share ideas with forward-thinking peers and leading members of the Data community.

Why attend? Hear from 100+ expert speakers in 8 technical and business-led conference tracks, including real world use-cases and discuss your business requirements with 80+ leading technology vendors and consultants.

November 14th-15th, New York

The Infosecurity conference comes to North America, featuring multiple theatres and content on the show floor to ensure that education is more readily available to all.

Why attend? Infosecurity North America will provide end-user buyers with a focussed business event environment that facilitates valuable networking, immersive learning and leads the critical debate through cutting edge content.

November 15th, Dublin

Following sell-out instalments in London, San Francisco, Scotland, Sydney and Amsterdam, the world’s largest Women in Tech Event Series is coming to Ireland! Speakers include Hubspot, Facebook, MasterCard, Citi and many more.



Why attend? Join 400+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

November 28th-29th, Amsterdam

Following sell-out events in 2016 and 2017, European Women in Technology is returning to Amsterdam with actionable insight and game changing content! Speakers include Nokia, Pipedrive, Google, ASOS and many more.

Why attend? Join 3,000+ inspirational leaders and industry experts for two days of empowering keynotes, deep insight into tech trends & business strategies, technical classes and career development workshops - all the content and networking opportunities you need to maximise your career!

December 4th-6th, Vienna

One of the biggest ICT conferences in Europe, this research and innovation event will focus on the European Union’s priorities in the digital transformation of society and industry. It is an opportunity for the people involved in this transformation to share their experience and vision of Europe in the digital age.

Why attend: Get the lowdown on the EU’s digital priorities now and moving forward. As well as the chance to meet key players in the EC, you’ll get the opportunity to network with more than 6,000 conference participants from 91 countries worldwide.

December 12th-15th, Basel, Switzerland

Developers, vendors, enterprise end-users, and enthusiasts of business blockchain technologies will converge in Basel, Switzerland December 12–15, 2018 for the inaugural Hyperledger Global Forum.

Why attend? The first two days will feature a forum with keynotes, breakout sessions and a technical showcase. The following two days will feature hands-on tutorials, and workshop events, with the week culminating in a hackathon.

January 8th- 11th 2019, Las Vegas, USA

For 50 years, CES has been the launch pad for new innovation and technology that has changed the world. Held in Las Vegas every year, it is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Why attend? More than 3800 of the biggest tech firms exhibiting.

January 24th-27th, London

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing together the global education community to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as the role technology and innovation plays in enabling all educators and learners to thrive.

Why attend? Over 850 leading companies, 103 exciting new edtech start ups and over 34,700 attendees (131 countries represented) will all be present.

February 25th - 28th Barcelona

The world's biggest mobile trade show marks another year in Barcelona with a stellar line-up of speakers and exhibitors.

Why attend? Over 2,300 exhibitors will gather in Barcelona to showcase the newest technologies and most innovative products available. Take your place among the companies that are shaping the connected future.

March 4th-8th, San Francisco

RSA Conference 2019returns to San Francisco - take this opportunity to learn about new approaches to info security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Why attend? Hands-on sessions, keynotes and informal gatherings allow you to tap into a smart, forward-thinking global community that will inspire and empower you.