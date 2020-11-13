TomTom teams up with Targa Telematics over fleet management

TomTom, the firm that made its name as the supplier of in-car satellite navigation systems, has announced a new multi-year agreement with Targa Telematics, an IT company best-known for its work on connected vehicles and fleet management solutions. The partnership will see TomTom’s Maps APIs used by Targa to provide enhanced smart mobility and vehicle management solutions to its customers.

“Leading players in fleet management and smart mobility services, such as Targa Telematics, greatly benefit from TomTom’s range of Maps APIs and dependable customer support,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director at TomTom Enterprise. “We are proud that TomTom is rapidly becoming the location technology supplier of choice for the fleet industry.”

In addition, TomTom’s Search API will be integrated with Targa’s telematics, telemetry and smart mobility solutions. TomTom’s Routing API, which uses industry-leading traffic data to help with route planning, will also be available to Targa for trip analyses.

Everything you need to know about telematics

Here's our list of the best asset management software

Also, check out our list of the best IaaS providers

Working side-by-side

While TomTom may be better known to the consumer market, Targa Telematics has more than 20 years of experience in the smart mobility space. Its connected vehicle solutions have been embraced by service companies, as well as firms in the transport and logistics sectors. Given that the number of connected vehicles is expected to reach 250 million this year, the demand for Targa’s services is only likely to increase.

Meanwhile, as more and more individuals have turned to using their smartphones for in-car navigation, TomTom has diversified its business output, branching into self-driving car technology and leveraging its huge quantities of data to offer mobility and logistics solutions.

When you consider that TomTom is more than just a hardware manufacturer, the collaboration with Targa Telematics suddenly makes a lot more sense. Given that the partnership is a multi-year one, the two firms will be hoping that more synergies emerge in the future.