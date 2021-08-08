Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony live stream: how to watch free online and from anywhere

There's no need to pinch yourself - it really is that time already. An Olympic Games that has given us *that* iconic all-teenage skateboarding podium, *that* heartwarming shared gold between two-long-time high-jumping rivals, *that* unspeakable ball-playing robot and countless more memorable moments, has flown by all too quickly.

So wipe those tears from your eyes and read on as we explain how to watch an Olympics closing ceremony live stream - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

We've seen the world's best athletes battle it out across an astonishing 339 different disciplines in Tokyo, and just over two weeks after Naomi Osaka climbed the steps at the Olympic Stadium and set fire to the cauldron, we're back to witness the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

With Paris set to host the 2024 Games, we'll also be treated to the finest demonstration of Japanese-French fusion since the omurice, La Marseillaise set to ring out into the night and Le Tricolore set to be hoisted in place of the France-bound Olympic flag, as part of the traditional Antwerp Ceremony, 101 years after its inauguration.

It's going to be a unique and emotional spectacle, so make sure you don't miss a moment by reading on for all the information you need to get an Olympics closing ceremony live stream from anywhere.

Who has a free Olympics closing ceremony live stream?

One of the best things about the Games is that loads of the action, including the Olympics closing ceremony, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus. While in the UK, you can watch the 2020 Olympics closing ceremony for free via the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Even NBC's streaming service Peacock TV is getting in on the act, with free track and firled live streams in the US,

We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics closing ceremony live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US or UK, just head to Peacock or the BBC iPlayer respectively

How to get a FREE Olympics closing ceremony live stream in the UK

In the UK, the Olympics closing ceremony is being shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 11.55am BST ahead of a 12pm start. This, of course, means that it will be completely FREE to watch. If you're not in front of a TV, BBC iPlayer is the best way to live stream the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony. And, of course, the iPlayer app is available on a whole host of devices. So as well as watching on your TV, computer or mobile, you can also get iPlayer on the likes of Smart TVs, games consoles and other streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV. Outside of that, Discovery+ and Eurosport are showing every moment of the Olympic Games live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And there's a three-day free trial for both if you want to try them out. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as explained above.

How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony: live stream in the US

No matter which coast you find yourself on, you're looking at an early start to watch the Olympics closing ceremony live, which is scheduled to begin at 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday morning. Like the rest of the Games, NBC has exclusive rights to live coverage of the event, though it's opting to show the event on tape delay on NBC at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. But there's better news... today's closing ceremony is making up part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire Tv Sticks. Watch the Olympics closing ceremony without cable If you miss the live coverage and want to catch up later on NBC but don't have cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBC and the USA Network come as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the Olympics closing ceremony for FREE in Australia

It's great news for Aussie sports fans, who can watch the Olympics closing ceremony for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Tokyo online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Better yet, proceedings start at the very convenient time of 9pm AEST, with Channel 7's coverage beginning at 8.35pm. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony in Canada

Canadians are spoilt for choice when it comes to watching the Olympics closing ceremony. If you've got a cable subscription, you can tune in on Sportsnet, TSN and CBC. All three channels will let you watch the action from Tokyo online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. CBC Gem costs CA$4.99 per month, after a generous 1-month FREE trial. But before signing up you should double-check the CBC website, which has been showing plenty of Olympics coverage for FREE. Sportsnet Now, meanwhile, costs $19.99 a month. And you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Bear in mind, though, that the Olympics closing ceremony starts at the tricky time of 7am ET / 4am PT on Sunday morning. Don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada right now.

How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony in New Zealand