Titans vs Ravens live stream: how to watch the NFL week 11 game from anywhere today

The Ravens and the Titans will face off for the first time since 2019's playoffs upset today, as both teams sit level in the AFC standings after a tumultuous start to the 2020 season. The Tennessee Titans have a longer losing streak on their hands, going 0-3 in their last three matchups despite a strong 6-0 start - but Baltimore and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson are experiencing struggles of their own. Here's how to find a Titans vs Ravens live stream and watch NFL online this weekend.

Ravens vs Titans live stream Today's Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

For their part, the Ravens have dropped a couple of key games this season - most recently against the Steelers and then the Patriots last weekend. Both teams will need this win, then, to boost morale and see them through some crucial upcoming matchups.

The Titans were put to work last week in a Thursday night washout against the Colts, but the 37-19 loss bodes well for Ravens fans, who saw Jackson and company take the win from Indianapolis in a stunning second half just days before.

On paper, then, the Ravens do maintain the edge this week even if their loss against New England upset the spread in week 10. It was Derrick Henry's power that lost the Ravens their place in the Super Bowl last year, and while the Titans have been steering away from a Henry-heavy offence over the last few weeks, a strategy shift following a string of losses may bring him back to centre stage against the Ravens.

The Ravens defence may be better geared to contain him after learning from their mistakes in that fateful 2019 game, but with an offence that seems to be sliding out from under them, it's going to be a close one this week.

You won't want to miss a second of this action, then, so we're showing you how to watch Ravens vs Titans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Titans vs Ravens from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Titans vs Ravens live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Tune into CBSfor full coverage of today's Titans vs Ravens game, but be sure to tune in ahead of scheduled kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT. If CBS isn't already part of your cable subscription, you can also access the game through CBS All Access. The streaming service costs just $5.99 a month and you'll get plenty of content on top of your NFL live stream coverage. Not only that, but you can try it for free today. How to watch Ravens vs Titans FREE without cable If you're going to be watching the full NFL season online, however, we'd recommend you take a look at FuboTV. Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network are all airing individual games this season, and to the best of our knowledge only fuboTV currently offers them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Dolphins vs Broncos game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Titans vs Ravens.

Titans vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Titans vs Ravens game isn't confirmed as being broadcast on CTV or TSN this weekend - at least not yet. You can find TSN's latest schedule here, and if it isn't being broadcast, you'll want to tune into DAZN ready for kick-off at 1pm ET (10am PT). DAZN offers a full NFL package, with coverage of every game as well as NFL Game Pass and RedZone access. Not only that, but you're getting access to the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer. The service is very reasonably priced at CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - and there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently available that lets you try it on the house, which can sort you out with free NFL live streams. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. However, this Ravens vs Titans game isn't on the Sky Sports roster this weekend, which means you'll want to grab a subscription to NFL Game Pass Pro. £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Tune in ahead of kick-off at 6pm BST for a full Ravens vs Titans live stream. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Titans vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

Kayo Sports will be showing the Titans vs Ravens game this week, so if you subscribe to the sports streaming service you'll want to tune in at 5am ACT on Monday morning. Kayo Sports streams an average of five NFL games per week, and comes in at just $25 a month for the Basic plan. However, if you want to upgrade from two to three devices you can grab a Premium plan perfect for sharing at $35. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. You'll also be able to watch NFL online this weekend with NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).