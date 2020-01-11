Titans vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round 2020 playoffs football from anywhere

With Super Bowl 2020 just around the corner, the remaining teams will play two more rounds to decide which two teams will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at the beginning of February.

Today though you’ll get to see the Tennessee Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium and this is a game you won’t want to miss as the winner will earn a spot in this year’s AFC Championship game. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Titans vs Ravens live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens - when and where? The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Baltimore Ravens at the 70,000+ M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Kick-off time is set for 8.15pm local time, so that’s 5.15pm PT, 1.15am GMT or 12.15pm AEDT on Sunday.

Tennessee ended the regular season 10-7 and the team is coming off a surprising 20-12 victory over the Patriots during last week’s Wild Card weekend. Titans running back Derrick Henry won the rushing title during the regular season and last Sunday he helped Tennessee defeat New England with 182 rushing yards on 34 carriers and a touchdown. Can the Titans defeat the Ravens to earn a spot at the AFC Championship game?

Baltimore took the top spot in the AFC North after finishing the regular season with the best record in the NFL at 14-2 and for the first time in franchise history, the team is the No. 1 seed in the postseason. The Ravens will likely be looking to make up for their playoff performance last year when they lost 23-17 to the Chargers during a Wild Card matchup after winning their first AFC North title in six years. Will quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens be able to stop the Titans at home?

Whether you’re a Titans fan in Tennessee, a Ravens fan in Baltimore or just want to tune in to see which team will advance to this year’s AFC Championship game - we’ll show you how to get a Titans vs Ravens live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Titans vs Ravens game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Titans vs Ravens online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Titans vs Ravens in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on CBS . The network will show today’s Titans vs Ravens game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. CBS will also stream today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Don’t have cable, in a local market and want to watch this game for free? You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Don’t want to pay for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Ravens vs Titans live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £30.99 with the Playoff Pass. UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Titans vs Ravens game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 1am GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Divisional Round live stream in Canada for free

Canadian NFL fans will be able to watch today’s Titans vs Ravens game on CTV and the network will show the game at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Titans vs Ravens.

Live stream Titans vs Ravens in Australia for free