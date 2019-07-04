TicWatch Pro LTE may be ready to launch on July 10

The TicWatch Pro is one of the best Wear OS watches on the market (especially if you're not wanting to spend too much money) but it may soon be ousted as the best TicWatch on the market.

A new teaser video suggests Mobvoi (that's the manufacturer of TicWatch products) will be introducing a new smartwatch on July 10.

Previously, we've seen a leak of the TicWatch Pro LTE edition when it appeared on Mobvoi's website before quickly being taken down. The speed with which it was removed suggests it is a real product, but that the company wasn't yet ready to announce it, so it's likely this that is now being teased.

The teaser video, which you can see below, doesn't provide any real details about the device, but the watch shown in shadow does look remarkably similar to the original TicWatch Pro.

A mobile boost

We expect the company to keep the same design as the original TicWatch Pro for the LTE edition, but there may be some improvements to the specs beyond the inclusion of the ability to connect to mobile internet.

The original TicWatch Pro uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, but the LTE variant may boast the newer Wear 3100. Mobvoi's teaser suggests it will be fast and powerful, so that new chipset may be how the company will achieve this.

The TicWatch Pro comes with a dual-screen technology that combines a 1.39-inch 400 x 400 color AMOLED display with a black and white screen. The idea is the latter display helps you save battery life and allows the watch to run for a whole month from a single charge.

Other specs include 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a variety of fitness features including a heart rate sensor, and the ability to use Google Pay. We'd expect all of these features would be retained or improved for this new device.

