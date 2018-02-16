This VPN deal from VyprVPN is one of the best we've seen in 2018

VyprVPN has in excess of 700 servers across more than 70 locations with over 200,000 shared IPs available to its users. This VPN offers very fast performance and includes some great extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and added security thanks to VyprDNS.

They own and manage their own VPN servers and VyprVPN even has its own Chameleon technology which uses unmodified OpenVPN 256-bit protocol to scramble metadata to prevent DPI, VPN blocking and throttling.

There's even a NAT Firewall to provide an extra layer of security for your VyprVPN connection and offers additional protection on your router or mobile device and thanks to VyprVPN Cloud, you can control your very own Cloud VPN server.