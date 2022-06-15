This PS Plus Premium feature makes your PS5 wishlist even better

Audio player loading…

PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers have noticed a handy new feature that adds new functionality to your console's wishlist, making it noticeably more useful than ever before.

If you're subscribed to the new PS Plus service with the higher Extra or Premium tiers, you'll receive a notification if and when any games on your PS5 wishlist land on the service. It'll potentially save you buying the game outright when it can be downloaded instead at no extra cost (thanks, Push Square (opens in new tab)).

The new PS Plus subscription service launched in the US just a few days ago, with Sony revealing the full PS Plus Premium list of games on its official site to coincide with the launch. There's a lot to check out, from PS1 all the way up to PS4, and this new wishlist notification all but solidifies Sony's desire to add more games to the service with future updates.

A welcome wishlist upgrade

Much like on other popular gaming platforms like Steam, the PS5 wishlist is great for letting you know when a game you're interested in has gone on sale. Considering many of the best PS5 games are a good bit pricier than those on previous generations, knowing when games have gone on sale is especially valuable.

In that sense, this new wishlist feature isn't all that dissimilar to notifying you about discounts. Essentially, you're now also being notified when you can access a wishlisted game without needing to pay for it, via PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra.

Of course, this update will only apply to games that have existing pages on the PlayStation Store. There will certainly be cases where more older games from the PS1 and PSP are added, for example. In which case, your best option will be to check PS Plus Premium directly for recently added games, in a similar fashion to Xbox Game Pass.

We've been impressed with the variety of games being offered on PS Plus Premium so far. PS5 hits like Demon's Souls and Returnal are available to download and play, as well as a variety of old-school favorites like Ape Escape and Everybody's Golf. Here's hoping that Sony doesn't take its foot off the gas anytime soon, especially when it comes to preserving the classics from PlayStation's bygone days.