This new smartwatch could be your next great health tool

OMRON Healthcare is launching the first clinically validated, wearable blood pressure monitor in the form of a new smartwatch called HeartGuide.

In addition to being the number one brand recommend by cardiologists in Europe, the company is delivering its mission of “Going for Zero” compromise when it comes to cardiovascular health with the European launch of its innovative new device.

HeartGuide is now available direct to consumers across the UK, Germany, Italy and France though OMRON Healthcare plans to release the device in more European countries at a later date.

Senior general manager at OMRON Healthcare, Andre Van Gils explained why HeartGuide's ability to constantly monitor a user's blood pressure can help doctors and patients win the fight against hypertension, saying:

“The No. 1 contributing risk factor for global death is raised blood pressure - causing strokes, heart attacks and other cardiovascular complications. 1 in 3 people in the world suffers from hypertension, and only 50% of those who are affected are actually aware of their condition. As a result, 10 million lives are lost needlessly every year. However, with lifestyle change and proper monitoring of the cardiovascular state of health, 80% of these deaths might be preventable. Recent research conducted by OMRON Healthcare, found that only 26% of the people diagnosed with hypertension in Europe measure their blood pressure weekly and 11% daily - and this needs to change.”

HeartGuide

OMRON's HeartGuide is the first wearable blood pressure monitor available in the form of a wrist watch and the company filed more than 80 new patents to create the device which includes the miniaturized components of traditional oscillometric measurement devices.

The device works in the same way that blood pressure cuffs do and it uses an inflatable cuff within the watch band to take a blood pressure reading. This sets HeartGuide apart from other health-focused smartwatches which rely on sensor technology that can only provide blood pressure estimates.

Users can expect to charge the new wearable approximately two to three times a week depending on how often they use HeartGuide's features.

In addition to measuring a user's blood pressure, HeartGuide can also show incoming notifications as well as track steps, calories burned and distance walked. The device even monitors sleep activity such as when a user falls asleep to provide them with a more comprehensive picture of their heart health.