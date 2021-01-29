This new Microsoft Teams integration is every remote worker's dream

Microsoft is working on a new feature that will provide closer integration between its Teams and Outlook platforms. According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Teams users will soon be able share content from emails, including attachments, within Teams chats.

“Send a copy of email messages or conversations, including attachments, into Teams chats and channels or start a Teams chat related to a specific email message,” the roadmap explains. “Share to Teams supports Outlook on the web, Outlook for Windows, and the new Outlook for Mac Preview.”

The new feature should improve productivity for remote workers, who will now find sharing conversations and email attachments with fellow Teams meeting participants much more straightforward. In addition, a Teams popup window will appear before any content is shared to make sure that the right people have been selected.

Returning the favor

The coming Microsoft Teams feature will reciprocate another new addition that the company confirmed earlier this month.

Microsoft announced that Teams users would be able to share a conversation to an Outlook email without having to leave Teams – making it easier to share information with contacts outside of their team or organization.

Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teams has seen its user figures skyrocket, and Microsoft has responded by regularly launching new features.

In January alone, the collaboration platform has announced the addition of a new storage policy, live captions, and meeting recaps. Given that competition with the likes of Zoom and Cisco’s Webex remains fierce, it is unlikely that Microsoft will slow down when it comes to unveiling improvements to Teams any time soon.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the new Outlook integration is expected to be released in March.