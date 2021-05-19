This new DJI drone lets you code your own aerial light show

Drone maker DJI has released a new educational flying machine for students: the DJI RoboMaster Tello Talent. Its latest programmable robot aims to expand students’ understanding of coding by giving them a new way to see their skills in action.

DJI’s Tello Talent can be coded using languages like Swift, Python, and Scratch. Using their own commands, students will be able to manipulate the Tello Talent’s LED screen to create simple patterns and effects.

More advanced users will be able to put their coding skills to the test by giving a swarm of drones custom maneuvers and formations to carry out – so students will be able to create their own light show displays, too.

DJI also announced that the Tello Talent includes support for third-party accessories to incorporate facial and gesture recognition as well as hand tracking. New teaching resources and software can be found now from DJI at the DJI Education Hub, and will work with pre-existing DJI RoboMaster S1 and RoboMaster EP models.

(Image credit: DJI)

Wait, drones in classrooms?

We know what you’re thinking, and DJI has thought ahead about bringing a drone into a classroom. For one, the DJI RoboMaster Tello Talent is fairly small, so there should be plenty of room in a typical classroom for a couple of these things to fly around.

On top of that an inbuilt time of flight (TOF) sensor – much like the ones found in the Mavic 2 Pro – the Tello Talent will have environment detection up to 1.2m and can employ simple obstacle avoidance.

It will also come with propeller guards to keep its blades protected from damage just in case the drone does happen to fly into something.

If you’re interested in picking up a DJI RoboMaster Tello Talent for yourself, it’s available to purchase right now for £235 (around $332 / AUS$430) through retail options and can be bought through EDU dealers.