This Motorola phone is a surprise new rival for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

After many months of rumors, a new Motorola phone has been launched: this new Android has different names depending on where you live, as in the US it's called the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), while everywhere else it's the Edge 30 Pro.

We'd been hearing about this phone for a while from leaks, but most people thought it'd simply be a renamed version of the Edge X30 which launched in China in 2021 - it's similar but there are a few differences.

In many ways, it's the same, like with its super-high-res 60MP selfie camera, dual 50MP rear cameras (joined by a 2MP macro snapper), fast 68W charging, 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 144Hz screen, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

One small difference is that its battery is 4,800mAh, which is a touch smaller than the X30's, as well as the presence of wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Analysis: hello, Samsung?

In our headline, we mention that this feels like a close rival to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and that's because there are a few features here which feel lifted from Samsung's super-powerful flagship. Firstly, and mainly, it's compatible with Motorola's stylus, making this the only stylus-toting top-end phone not made by Samsung.

Unlike in the S22 Ultra, the Motorola Smart Stylus doesn't come with the phone though, so you'll have to buy it separately.

There's also Ready For, Motorola's software solution which lets you connect your phone to a computer or monitor to use extra functions, which is similar to Samsung's DeX.

The Edge Plus (2022) will go on sale in the US for $899.99, so it's pretty expensive as Motorola phones go. That price converts to £670 or AU$1,260, but we don't know how much the Edge 30 Pro will cost in other regions - we don't actually know when it'll go on sale anywhere just yet, but we don't imagine we'll be waiting long.

At the Edge Plus / 30 Pro launch, Motorola did tease another member of the series coming soon - this could launch as the Motorola Edge (2022) in the US and the Edge 30 in other regions, but that's just speculation.