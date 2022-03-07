Casio's latest G-Shock watch is a brash throwback to 1980s nostalgia

Audio player loading…

Casio has launched a special edition G-Shock watch in collaboration with British workwear brand MC Overalls, which specializes in tough, practical workwear with a colorful twist.

As reported by G-Central, the DW-5600MCO-1ER watch puts a 1980s-inspired spin on the classic square-faced DW-5600BB, with a plain black case and primary color printed band. Casio says that the dots and strokes on the strap were inspired by the rivets on MC Overalls' original dungarees, which were first sold in 1908.

The company describes the watch as 'indestructible'. It's water-resistant to 200 meters, and has the G-Shock Hollow Core Guard, which protects its internal components from knocks and drops. The face is covered in toughened mineral glass to resist scratches.

Unlike the G-Squad Pro released last year, it's a conventional digital watch rather than a smartwatch, with tools including a multi-function alarm with flashing diode, countdown timer, and stopwatch.

It will be available in the UK from March 25, priced at £119 (about $160 / AU$210). It comes with an exclusive MC Overalls Patch, and the option to buy a special G-Shock x MC Overalls T-Shirt if you're picking up the watch at G-Shock's Carnaby Street store in London. You'll have to move fast to grab one though, as only 300 will be sold.

Retro cool

The launch comes hot on the heels of Casio's collaboration with Indonesian fashion brand Paradise Youth Club, which resulted in a retro-style watch brimming with 1990s nostalgia. The limited edition DW-6900 was based on the original model, released in 1995, which was the first to feature an electroluminescent backlight.

With the 90s still firmly in vogue, we wouldn't be surprised to see more old-school G-Shock watches making their way onto fashionable wrists over the coming months.

(Image credit: Casio)

Analysis: toughness matters

MC Overalls' colorful dungarees and Casio G-Shock watches have one thing in common: they're made to last, and that's important. Whether it's a piece of clothing or a watch, manufacturing goods uses a lot of resources and generates a considerable amount of carbon dioxide, so the longer you can keep using what you already own, the better – and other tech companies seem to be taking note.

While slim and delicate smartwatches definitely have an appeal, we're seeing more and more companies release more rugged wearables that will withstand some seriously heavy knocks. The Garmin Instinct 2, Amazfit T-Rex Pro, and Coros Vertix 2 are just some of the sports watches that are taking cues from the G-Shock line and foregoing slender cases for something much more durable. Ultimately, that could mean less frequent replacements, smaller production runs, and fewer emissions.

There are even rumors that a rugged Apple Watch designed for extreme sports may be on the cards, which would be a big change of pace for a company that's made slenderness its top priority since Steve Jobs slid the first Macbook Air out of a manila envelope back in 2009.

The new DW-5600MCO-1ER is definitely fashion-focused, but keeping the watch's face plain was a smart choice, and hopefully means that it's a watch you'll keep using for many years to come.