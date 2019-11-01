This is what an 8TB server looks like

When hyperscalers (cloud services like Google or Amazon) or web hosting companies (Bluehost or Inmotion hosting) decommission old servers, eBay is usually where you will find them. It so happens that there are a few HP BLc7000 G3 blade server solutions currently on sale there. At £34,995 (approximately $45,000), they don’t come cheap but that’s only a fraction of the £300K they would have cost new (around $386,000).

You can make an offer to the vendor; delivery is free to EU countries and the seller will ship worldwide except to the Russian Federation.

What do you get for that? Well for a start, it is a cluster of servers rather than one; there’s 16 HP BL460c Gen8 with 256 cores (2x Intel Xeon E5-2690 16-Core 32-Threads) and 8TB of RAM, yes 8192GB of system memory (DDR3 ECC), about 1000x the amount found in most laptops and desktop PCs.

Serious firepower

The servers have been used but still carries a full three-year hardware warranty & remote support. There’s a 10Gbit Flex-10 530M Dual Port NIC card installed to take advantage of the dual HP ProCurve 6120XG Blade switches and six 2.4Kw power supply units.

The seller claims that you can run up to 750 virtual machines on one of those using any VM-based OS like Vmware vSphere, Citrix XenServer or Microsoft Hyper-V. Bearing in mind that the Sandy-Bridge Xeon chip used in this server is nearly seven years old, this is not exactly cutting product.