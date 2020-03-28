This is the most convincing Apple iMac clone we’ve seen yet

After a few excellent iPad imitators and Macbook Air wannabes, we’ve managed to track down the best Apple iMac clone we’ve seen to date.

The Onda B220 is a Windows all-in-one computer that looks exceptionally similar to Apple's machine - the sort of PC you’d see at a dentist’s front desk or an office reception.

Onda B220 - 369.99 USD at Gearbest

Onda does a great job of mimicking the iMac's aesthetic, but the similarities stop there - its specs are nothing special. However, if you're looking for an iMac equivalent in appearance alone, this is the best option around.View Deal

At 370 USD (roughly 300 GBP/660 AUD) excluding delivery, it's about two-thirds cheaper than its illustrious inspiration in the US and closer to 75% in the UK, where the iMac is on sale for 1,049 GBP.

Like the 21.5-inch iMac , it has a full HD display with a signature black frame and large bezel, with Onda branding rather than an Apple logo. There’s even the iconic aluminum stand with a hole in the back.

Unfortunately, the similarities stop there. While the cheapest iMac has a Core i5 CPU (the 7360U), the B220 only has an Intel Celeron J1900, which is about 4x slower based on PerformanceTest benchmark results.

The iMac's Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics module should also trounce the under-powered Intel HD Graphics found on the J1900. Further, Onda’s machine has half the system memory and a 128GB SSD, compared to Apple’s 1TB hard disk drive.

Perhaps the B220's only saving grace is the plethora of connections available. Its ports include a VGA, an HDMI, an Ethernet and four USBs (but sadly no memory card reader).

