This is the cheapest Windows PC by a mile and it even has a spare SSD slot

BMAX B1 Windows 10 PC - $109.99 from Banggood
(£85.62/AU$142.33)
For less than $110, this computer packs some useful features, including a free M.2 slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a VGA port. Its Celeron CPU, while not particularly fast, should prove more than sufficient for most office tasks.View Deal
BMAX may not be a household name, but with a product like the B1 mini PC (which can double as a thin client), it may well be soon.
Unlike some other sub-$100 computers, the B1 is based on the Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, which is slightly more powerful than the Atom x5-Z8350 usually found in these devices.
This could make this mini PC a perfect match for anyone looking for an affordable, yet fairly competitive business computer.
The B1 also packs 4GB of memory and 64GB eMMC storage; unique among sub-$100 PCs is the fact you can also add a second SSD drive thanks to an extra M.2 slot.
Given how cheap SSDs are at the moment (even 2TB models), this might be an easy route to netting a souped-up storage server - just remember it's only SATA-compatible.
The rest of the configuration is pretty much standard for an entry level PC. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB ports, VGA port (a rarity at this price), HDMI connector, microSD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet (even rarer) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Since it has a VESA bracket, you will also be able to drop it out the back of a monitor without too much trouble.
As a disclaimer, don’t expect the B1 to be in any way powerful enough to play recently-released games or conduct compute-intensive tasks, but it will be great for office work and other light tasks.
Bear in mind
- If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach the UK or US (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.