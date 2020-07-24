This is the cheapest 1TB laptop we’ve ever seen

Auktion H15 laptop - $479.99 at Gearbest

(£386.40/AU$695.99)

We've never come across Auktion before, but this Chinese reseller is currently offering the world's cheapest laptop with a 1TB SSD. The rest of the specs won't blow you away, but it could be worth a punt if storage and price are priorities.View Deal

Kuu K2 laptop - $329.00 at Gearbest

(£264.85/AU$477.05)

The Kuu K2 is a great alternative if you're after a solid privacy-focused laptop, provided you don't mind the slightly smaller SSD.View Deal

This is the first time we've come across Auktion, but the brand has certainly piqued our interest. It hails from popular online electronics marketplace Gearbest and appears to be one of the dozens of laptop resellers to come out of China, but with one crucial difference.

The Auktion H15 is currently the most affordable laptop on the market that comes with a 1TB SSD out of the box, available for just $479.99 (or £386.40/AU$695.99).

Yes, you could of course buy one with a much smaller SSD, then purchase a 1TB drive and use a disc cloning software to transfer your operating system. But for most of us, the saving isn't worth the hassle.

The H15 features some pretty standard hardware: the quasi-ubiquitous Intel Celeron J4115 processor (four-core, four-threads), 8GB DDR4 memory, 15.6-inch full HD display, dedicated numeric keypad and a backlit keyboard.

At 1.4kg, it is surprisingly light for a laptop with this form factor, but we do have a few concerns about the device too.

We were frustrated learn about the lack of extra ports; the device features only two USB ports (one 2.0 and one 3.0), one mini HDMI, one card reader and one headphone jack.

The battery capacity at 29.6WHr is also meager in comparison to modern laptops, so don’t expect much in terms of battery life (the vendor claims that it will last at least three hours). Wireless connectivity is limited to 802.11n as well - no Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6.

Bear in mind