This is the best value 2-in-1 convertible laptop on the market

2-in-1 laptops have been around for almost a decade now, and after a number of experiments - mostly conducted by Lenovo and Dell - the dust has settled on the form factor adopted by most convertible devices today.

The Teclast F6 Plus, one such device, is not the cheapest on the market but is probably the best value for money.

At $360 at Banggood(roughly £280/AU$550), it packs what we believe is the optimal memory/storage combination for Windows: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Check out our list of the best workstations on the market

Here's our list of the best business smartphones you can buy

We've curated the best business tablets out there

Found a better deal? Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Teclast F6 Plus - $359.99 at Banggood

The F6 Plus isn't the absolute cheapest on the market, but the poor quality of less expensive models means it's the best value. Its stylish aesthetic, full HD display and excellent build quality mean it's a great option if you're in the market for a convertible device.

View Deal

Throw in a superb 13.3-inch full HD IPS display, an aluminum alloy chassis and an optional stylus and you've got a very well balanced product.

When we reviewed the F6 Plus, we liked its great build quality, superb keyboard, large trackpad and the fact Teclast opted for an SSD, rather than inferior eMMC. It also sports a microSD card reader and micro HDMI port, plus a Type-C connector.

Its weight - less than 1.6kg - means it's also a good candidate for mobile presentations in tablet mode. Although, truth be told, it's more of a stopgap solution handy in an emergency.

The F6 Plus is let down slightly by its processor - a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 - and battery life, which is less than three hours (with YouTube playing on 100% brightness and with all power saving features disabled).

Also note that whilst Banggood ships globally, you may be subject to additional shipping charges and taxation.