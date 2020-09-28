This huge rugged smartphone could replace your outdoor tablet - and at a low price

Oukitel WP8 Pro - $119.99 at AliExpress

The Oukitel WP8 Pro doesn’t necessarily have any unique selling points that really wowed us, but that doesn't mean it's not a solid device - plus, it's available at 40% off.

A balanced specification sheet, coupled with a great price means it's an attractive proposition for anyone looking for a rugged smartphone that can double as an outdoor, waterproof tablet.

Its main selling point is a big 6.49-inch HD+ display, which is just slightly smaller than the 6.88-inch display on the BlackView BV6100 .

Add in 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Android 10, a massive 5Ah battery, NFC and IP68/69K/MIL-STD-810G and suddenly you have a rather enticing rugged smartphone indeed.

Granted, the entry level Mediatek Octacore CPU and 16-megapixel triple camera sensor might raise a few eyebrows, but these are acceptable compromises given the price.

We’ve been following Oukitel for quite some time now and it has surprised us with a few of its models - especially the WP6 , which sports a massive 10Ah battery.

We are still yet to see a 5G rugged smartphone , nearly two years after the technology first hit the scene, although Oukitel rivals Blackview and Ulefone have both promised to launch 5G models later this year.

