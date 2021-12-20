This exclusive VPN deal brings the monthly cost down to a ridiculous $1.13

Audio player loading…

Black Friday already feels like a lifetime ago, but some traces remain of sales silly season. And one of the best tech deals we saw in November continues to impress, which is great news if you're after a new VPN service.

The jaw-dropping offer comes from provider PureVPN, which has discounted the monthly rate of its five-year subscription to $1.33 per month.

And yet, it gets better still. That's because TechRadar readers can use an exclusive discount code to take an extra 15% off. All you need to do is enter the coupon tech15 at the checkout page, and you'll see the effective monthly price come down to a mere $1.13...

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13 a month with code tech15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13 a month with code tech15

This VPN deal really is ridiculously cheap! PureVPN lets you use up to 10 devices on one account, offers over 6,000 servers, claims fast speeds, and has a good reputation for unlocking geo-restricted apps and streaming services. You'll see the US dollar pricing wherever you live, but it's the equivalent to around £0.85 / €1 / AU$1.59 a month. You'll need to be quick, though, as we're expecting this discount to end on December 31.

Without going for an inferior free VPN, no provider comes close to touching this pricing. Just take a look at our dedicated VPN deals guide if you don't believe us.

It is worth noting that - just like pretty much every other VPN company out there - PureVPN requires that you pay the whole amount upfront. So although it's advertised as being $1.13 per month, you'll have to pay for the whole five years. With the 15% discount, that means a cost of $67.96 - that's still pretty extraordinary for a full 60 months of use..

Plus, if you're not happy with Pure's services, it offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. That makes this a real risk-free VPN bargain.

What other VPN deals are available?

Pretty much every provider under the sun released Black Friday VPN deals, and most of the best bargains are still going strong. So if you want to go for a service with a better reputation than Pure, then there are still some great prices to be had.

Among the biggest names are NordVPN, which is down to $3.29 a month for two years, and Surfshark, which is now all the way down to an effective $2.21/pm for the next 27 months.

Private Internet Access can go even cheaper if you're happy to commit to three years. Having thrown in an extra three months free, the monthly cost is now set at a tiny $2.03.

And what of our #1 recommended provider, ExpressVPN? Well, frankly, it can't compete with the rest on price alone. Its monthly cost is $6.67 per month, with three months extra free on its annual plan. But you do at least get Backblaze secure cloud backup thrown in as well.

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address, so your device gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sports and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means your browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi), and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.