This challenger VPN now lets you connect to multiple servers at once

Audio player loading…

Virtual private network (VPN) service provider Atlas VPN has just introduced a new feature that adds an additional layer of security and privacy to internet browsing.

Called MultiHop+, the feature allows users to “hop” to a different server every time they access a new domain. The “hop” is done automatically, and makes tracing traffic that much harder.

MultiHop+ is currently available worldwide for Atlas VPN Windows, iOS, and Android users, with macOS support coming soon, we've been told.

The feature is part of the company's premium subscription, which means users who want to take advantage of it will first have to purchase Atlas VPN premium.

TechRadar needs you! We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with different devices so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey shouldn't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and entrants from the UK and US will have the chance to enter a draw for a £100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent in USD). Thank you for taking part. >> Click here to start the survey in a new window <<

Connecting to multiple servers at once

"While regular VPN servers are enough for most internet users, people living in highly censored countries, as well as journalists and activists, can highly benefit from added protection. Currently, users can choose from two MultiHop+ server chains, including Europe and North America," said Ruta Cizinauskaite, PR Manager at Atlas VPN.

Usually, a VPN service works by creating a secure tunnel that connects the user’s endpoint and the desired private VPN server. The connection between the two is encrypted, and the user accesses the internet through that server, obfuscating their true IP address.

With MultiHop+, users connect to multiple VPN servers at the same time, instead of just one. The servers are chosen at random and are carefully selected for optimal latency and speed, Atlas VPN says.

This is the second exclusive feature that Atlas VPN has added in a relatively short time frame. Last summer, it introduced SafeSwap, a feature that allows users to jump between multiple IP addresses, without needing to switch between VPN servers.

We asked Atlas VPN if Multihop+ will require any additional payment, and when it plans on rolling it out globally, and will update this article accordingly.

A cheap VPN has become a key tool in the arsenal of journalists, whistleblowers, political activists, as well as all others looking to circumvent censorship, geolocation blockades and other limitations.