This 16-core beast is the most powerful notebook in the world

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is an absolute monster when it comes to sheer computing power; its 16 cores and 32 threads will power through any task you throw at it - with aplomb.

With a base clock of 3.5GHz and a staggering 73MB cache, it’s almost a miracle this CPU has a TDP (power dissipation) of 105W. It's certainly a tantalizing prospect for professionals on the hunt for a desktop alternative.

German notebook vendor Schenker has integrated this beast of a CPU into its latest XMG APEX 15 notebook, which is available for €1,958 from Bestware (around $2,130/£1,700/AU$3,300).

The Clevo-source chassis comes with a 144Hz full HD IPS display, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6, 8GB Kingston memory, a 250GB Kingston A2000 SSD, Bluetooth 5.0 and two-year warranty - but no operating system.

105W is quite a lot of power to dissipate, so the 3950X runs in an eco mode that drops the base speed - via the Ryzen Master software (and possibly in the BIOS) - to about three quarters of its capacity, while consuming 44 percent less power.

This brings up another interesting question: would it be better to buy a cheaper 12 or 8-core CPU instead that comes with a 65W TDP by default?

In any case, the XMG APEX 15 is quite the specimen - and we encourage you to check it out for yourself.