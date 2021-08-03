These true wireless earbuds are even cheaper than an Apple AirTag

When the JLab GO Air earphones were launched at the 2020 CES trade show, they set a new benchmark for just how cheap true wireless earbuds could be.

Now, the American audio brand is back to raise the bar for affordability once again with the JLab GO Air POP, an even cheaper successor to the Air which cost – wait for it – just $20.

Yes, you can now buy a pair of true wireless earbuds for less than the price of a single Apple AirTag ($29 / £29 / AU$45).

Now, don’t expect the GO Air POP to rival the AirPods Pro or Beats Studio Buds for sound quality – its predecessors were, after all, cheap and cheerful at best – but JLab’s latest earbuds still pack enough features to warrant some attention.

A bold backup

For instance, you’ll get iOS and Android-compatible touch controls, dual connect (allowing each earbud to be used independently), a 32 hour battery life when used with their charging case – which is more than most high-end competitors, by the way – and an IPX4 rating to ensure they'll last through most workouts.

JLab also says the GO Air POP are 15% smaller and 40% lighter than their predecessor, boasting the brand’s most unobtrusive fit to date. That tiny size is reflected in their charging case, too, which is smaller than a car key fob (and also looks similar to a certain AirPods Pro case).

(Image credit: JLab)

The GO Air POP don’t look half bad, either. Available in five bold colors – lilac, rose, slate, teal and a subtle black – it’s clear where the earbuds get their name, and JLab’s philosophy of accessible innovation (read: affordable products) certainly isn’t a boring one.

Helpfully, as with all JLab true wireless products, the GO Air POP are backed by a 2-year warranty, which is twice the typical figure you’ll find for similar products elsewhere. What’s more, should you lose an earbud, JLab says replacements will be available to purchase at a fraction of the cost – which we’d imagine to be around the price of a good takeaway, given their RRP.

There’s no official word yet on how much the buds will cost worldwide, but at $20 in the US, we’d anticipate a figure in the region of £20 / $AU27. In anyone’s book, that makes them worth considering – even if they aren’t likely to set the world (or your ears) alight.

The JLab GO Air POP earbuds are set to launch on August 3, and will be available to purchase via the brand’s official website .