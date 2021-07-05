These Klipsch Cinema soundbars could complete your home theater setup this year

American audio company Klipsch has announced two new soundbars coming to its premium Cinema range next month. Both the Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 will arrive with Dolby Atmos out of the box, offering rich, room-filling audio that could complete your home theater setup.

The more expensive Klipsch Cinema 1200 is set to launch with a 12-inch subwoofer and wireless Dolby Atmos surround speakers, along with 8K HDR passthrough compatibility with Dolby Vision to ensure sound remains in sync when paired with a high-end TV. The 1200 will launch in August 2021 for $1,699 / £1,449 / AU$2,599.

The Klipsch Cinema 800 is the cheaper, perhaps more readily available variant, but it doesn’t sound much less impressive than the Cinema 1200, featuring the same Dolby Atmos integration and Dolby Vision compatibility. The key difference here is size, with the Cinema 800 measuring 48 inches in length compared to the 1200’s 54 inches. The Cinema 800 will launch alongside the Cinema 1200 for $879 / £899 / AU$1,399.

Premium sound, premium cost?

It's clear that Klipsch's Cinema range has serious home theater enthusiasts in mind, not least when it comes to price. These new soundbars don't seem all style and no substance, though, since both models also feature built-in Wi-Fi with voice assistant compatibility, as well as with apps like Spotify Connect to allow you to fill a room with your favorite music.

We’ve been impressed with Klipsch products in the past, too, including the excellent – if pricey – T5 true wireless earbuds, as well as the superb audio quality of the BAR 48 soundbar. With a long history in the audio space, the new Klipsch Cinema soundbars are definitely worth keeping an eye on later in the year.

If you’re on the hunt for a new soundbar and don’t want to wait for the Klipsch Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800, though, the company also has the Cinema 600 and Cinema 400 soundbars available to buy now for a much more reasonable £549 / AU$999 (around $759) and £379 / AU$499 (around $529), respectively.