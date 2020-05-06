There’s no cheaper Core i9 PC workstation right now

At just under $600 with free DHL delivery (£488.49/AU$944.36), you won't find a cheaper Intel Core i9 computer than this one, provided you don’t mind waiting a few weeks for it to ship from China.

9th Gen i9 Mini PC - $599.74 at Aliexpress

(£488.49/AU$944.36)

This small but mighty workstation packs a serious punch thanks to the inclusion of an Intel Core i9-9880H CPU. At this price, it also comes with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD - and you won't find a cheaper equivalent on the market.View Deal

Sold by Shenzhen Helor Cloud Computer Store via Aliexpress, the device features an Intel Core i9-9880H CPU, which has eight cores, 16 threads and uses a 14nm lithography. With a base frequency of 2.3GHz and 16MB cache, it has a TDP of 45W and leans on an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU.

For context, the cheapest Core i9 CPU we could find retails at around $520 - only marginally cheaper than the whole workstation.

This thin client can take up to 64GB DDR4 memory, supports up to three SSD drives and uses a 90W PSU.

It also has two video ports, five USBs (including Type-C), a GB Ethernet connector and an audio port. At 15 x 14.6 x 6.65cm, it is compact enough to be carried around with ease.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Despite its miniscule footprint, the device contains a massive 100mm fan and plenty of slits to cool the CPU, 8GB memory and 128GB M.2 SSD.

Note, like most PCs that ship from mainland China, Windows 10 does not come bundled.