There's even more evidence the Samsung Galaxy Watch launch is happening soon

We know Samsung is readying a new smartwatch for release – even the company's own website has let the product slip – but a new certification offers further proof we'll be seeing it soon.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch has just received its radio certification in Korea - spotted by 91 Mobiles - after previously getting its Federal Communications Commission (FCC) details in the US earlier this month.

This isn't particularly exciting news in terms of new features, design elements or otherwise, but it is further evidence the watch will be ready to launch in the coming weeks or, at most, months.

Piling on the evidence

There are a variety of events where Samsung may decide to launch the Galaxy Watch. One is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in New York next week on August 9.

Samsung is also hosting a livestream for a new product on August 1, which may include either the Galaxy Tab S4 or perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Watch – though it may just be a teaser for the Note 9.

On top of that, Samsung will likely also be showing off some new products at IFA 2018 at the end of August, so it may be we hear about the new smartwatch at that event instead.

Via UberGizmo