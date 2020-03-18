The Xbox Series X release date is officially November 26, 2020

The Xbox Series X release date is officially set for Thursday, November 26, 2020. For Americans, that day is better known as Thanksgiving 2020 - and one day before the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

The release date appeared on the product page for the Xbox Series X, and was quickly circulated on Twitter.

The release date follows the detailed specs breakdown that Microsoft released earlier this week, highlighting the console's expandable storage, 16GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory and 8-core, 16-thread processor with a maximum clock of 3.8 GHz.

Something to be thankful for

Why did Microsoft pick Turkey Day to release a console? Well, probably to drum up business during Black Friday, a day known for breaking sales records. Last year, Americans spent $7.4 billion shopping online that day, which means retailers and manufacturers alike stand a lot to gain by releasing products around then.

Developing...