The world’s largest 8K display has no bezel at all

Samsung Electronics is set to showcase a whole new range of QLED 8K smart displays at the Integrated Systems Europe event which starts today in Amsterdam.

Top of the list is arguably the aptly named Wall for Business, which will be available in sizes ranging from 219-inch to a jaw dropping 583-inch, or 14.81m for those who prefer the metric system.

That’s about 12x your average 49-inch television set, which translates into a usable visible surface area closer to 100x.

Samsung Wall display

Even more spectacular, this large format display has no bezel whatsoever and is engineered to run 24/7. Samsung says it's designed to deliver “perfect colour accuracy and 2,000 nit peak brightness”.

Powering the Wall For Business is a combination of Samsung’s AI Quantum Processor 8K, which has built-in 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities, Samsung’s MicroLED technology and the Tizen 5.5 operating system.

The rise of more power efficient, cheaper and bigger form factors has made large format digital signage more popular than ever before, in sectors ranging from healthcare to luxury.

The new Wall for Business 2020 edition will go on sale during the first half of 2020, with prices still to be confirmed.

