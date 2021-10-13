The world's best Fitbit just got even better

The Fitbit Luxe, which currently holds our number one spot as the best Fitbit, is getting two new features: an always-on display, and the ability to see blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) data in the Health Metrics section of the Fitbit app. Both these features being activated with firmware update 1.151.16.

Once you receive the update, your blood oxygen data will be visible in the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit mobile app, but bear in mind that unlike some fitness trackers and running watches, your Luxe will only measure SpO2 while you sleep; you can't perform spot-checks throughout the day.

To use it, wear your Luxe for a full day, including at night, with the case sitting snugly against your wrist. In the morning, open the Fitbit app and you'll see your SpO2 trends in the Health Metrics tile.

As Fitbit itself notes, this data is only for personal use and can't be relied on to diagnose any medical conditions, but it makes for interesting reading and if you notice that your SpO2 levels drop particularly low overnight, it may be worth organizing a conversation with your doctor to discuss it.

Shine on

The Fitbit Charge 5 includes on-board GPS, an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for tracking changes in stress levels, and an ECG sensor, but one of its most celebrated new features was its always-on display mode. As Wareable reports, this feature is now coming to the Fitbit Luxe as well, making it easy to see the time, your current step count, and workout stats without raising your wrist to wake the screen.

The Fitbit Luxe has a particularly attractive, vivid AMOLED display, so this is a real boon, but bear in mind that using it will make a noticeable dent in your watch's battery life. The exact impact will depend on how long you use it, and to conserve a little power you can opt to only keep the screen illuminated between certain hours.

What's next

If you have a Fitbit Premium subscription, there'll be another new feature arriving on your wrist very soon: the Daily Readiness Score, which will be available for the Fitbit Luxe, Charge 5, Versa 3, Versa 2, Sense, and Inspire 2.

Wear your Fitbit throughout the day and at night, and in the morning you'll be presented with a number that tells you how well-rested you are based on your activity history, heart rate variability, and sleep score.

If you own one of the current line of Fitbits, and have a Fitbit Premium subscription, you'll soon have access to a Daily Readiness Score that will help you plan your day based on your energy levels (Image credit: Fitbit)

Open the Fitbit app and you'll also see suggestions for activities that will suit your energy levels. If you're well rested then the app may offer some intense workouts that will get your heart pumping, whereas if you're tired, it will suggest you try some gentle yoga exercises.

We don't yet know exactly when Daily Readiness will become available, but Fitbit says users should look out for it at some point in the coming months.