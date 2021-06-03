The Witcher, Cobra Kai headline Netflix's own version of Comic Con

Netflix is gearing up to hold its very first fan event – and the schedule for the upcoming celebration of all things entertainment is absolutely stacked.

Geeked Week, a free virtual event hosted by the streaming giant, will run from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11, and it'll reveal plenty of new information about a plethora of Netflix movies and TV shows.

The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, and Cowboy Bebop are just five of the 50 films and TV series that will be on show, with the event kicking off every day at 9am PT (12pm ET / 5pm BST) during the week-long festival.

Per the streamer's press release, Geeked Week – primarily hosted by Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi – will give fans a "wide array of exclusive news, new trailers [and] celebrity appearances", as well as "major announcements, exclusive teasers, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and live performances".

Each day of Geeked Week will be broadly centered around one of five different genres: film, comic books, fantasy, anime/adaptation and gaming. Given that some of these will overlap depending on what movie or TV show is shown on a particular day, however, we may see some properties show up more than once throughout Geeked Week.

We can expect, then, to hear more about The Witcher season 2, Cobra Kai season 4, The Umbrella Academy season 3 and Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has only announced 18 of the 50 films and series it'll be showing off, though, so there'll be more surprises to come next week.

Analysis: should Comic Con be worried about Netflix Geeked Week?

Yes. The Covid-19 pandemic has rewritten how organizations, companies and studios deliver new content to their fans.

As we've seen in the games industry, major players in the entertainment industry – such as Sony, Ubisoft and Nintendo – have begun hosting their own in-house, virtual fan events, despite also being present at events like E3. That way, they can retain full control over what they reveal and when they release new information and trailers to the public.

With the arrival of Netflix's inaugural Geeked Week, it appears that the streaming giant is starting to follow its gaming brethren in holding their own fan event. If Geeked Week is a huge success, Netflix may decide to make it an annual event – one that could even become an in-person festival once it's safe for such events to take place.

That would be a huge blow for an event like Comic Con. Netflix has had a presence at Comic Con in recent years, so the prospect of the California-based festival losing the world's biggest streamer to its own in-house event would be hugely significant.

What is #GeekedWeek? Well, COMICS, GAMES, MOVIES, ZOMBIES, ANIMATION, SCI-FI, FANTASY, MONSTERS, AND MORE are coming to you every day from June 7th to 11th at 9am PST. Set your timers and get ready to get Geeked. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u5x25MzHp1June 3, 2021 See more

Of course, Netflix could still showcase some of its upcoming productions at Comic Con once in-person events are allowed again. With Geeked Week, though, the streaming giant retains full authorship of the festival and any potential income it could source through sponsors, advertising and selling tickets to fans.

Comic Con will hope that in-person entertainment festivals will always beat the virtual alternative, and that should always be the case. You can't beat the rush of being part of a crowd that sees a new trailer debut, or meet your favorite actor, comic writer or artist.

Still, Netflix Geeked Week represents a marked shift in how the streamer distributes new announcements, trailers and other information to it sizable audience. If it pulls in the viewers that Netflix thinks it will, we may see other streaming platforms like Amazon Prime follow suit – and that would be bad news for festivals including Comic Con.