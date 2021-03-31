The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X coming later this year

A "next-gen" version of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X will release in the second half of 2021, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

In a roadmap update on Twitter, the developer revealed that AR adventure The Witcher Monster Slayer and The Witcher 3 "next-gen update" will both arrive in 2021, while the team also plans to further develop card game Gwent this year.

In a follow-up tweet, CD Projekt Red Lead PR Manager Radek Grabowski stated that "the next-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming in the second half of 2021".

Better than ever

We already knew that CD Projekt Red was working on an upgraded version of The Witcher 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with the developer revealing the news in September 2020.

CD Projekt Red promises that the "next-gen" version of the game will offer a "range of visual and technical improvements" that will include "ray tracing and faster loading times".

While this next-gen version will be available as a standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, anyone who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4 or Xbox One will get the upgraded version as a free upgrade. CD Projekt Red has also clarified that the free upgrade will be also available to owners of the original base game of The Witcher 3, not only to those who've bought the previous 'GOTY' editions with all the DLC add-ons packed in.

In addition, CD Projekt Red has shared the company's vision for a more unified, flexible team that can work on two AAA games at the same time.

With the Witcher 3 next-gen update scheduled for the second half of 2021, we now know we can expect the upgraded version of the game to release sometime between July and December.