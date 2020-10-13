The unique Asus ZenBook Duo 14 gets a massive price cut for Prime Day 2020

The Asus ZenBook Duo has one of the most unique form-factors in any of the best Ultrabooks today. The top half of the keyboard deck has this super cool and useful second screen, and you can save a whopping 23% on Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the Asus ZenBook Duo with a 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for just $999 in the US. At this price, you're basically no longer paying a premium for that ScreenPad Plus, which makes it an easy sell, if you ask us.

Asus Zenbook Duo: $1,149.00 $999.99 at Amazon

We were seriously impressed with the Asus Zenbook Duo when we reviewed it earlier this year, so we're even more excited to see it marked down below $1,000. Packed with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge Bezel Touch display, this unique two display laptop is a fantastic deal.View Deal

The whole idea of the ScreenPad Plus on this laptop is that you can have a secondary display to display secondary apps while you're working. For instance, you can have something like Slack or Discord open on the bottom display while you're working. Or, you can open Spotify down there and control your music without having to alt-tab.

At this price point, this model is a little short on RAM at just 8GB, but that's still plenty for modern Windows. And, with a 512 GB SSD, the Asus ZenBook Duo more than makes up for the lackluster memory with plenty of fast storage.

Another super cool feature with this laptop is that there's a button on the touchpad, which you can press to turn it into a numpad. So, while this laptop is a thin and light Ultrabook, you still have access to a full keyboard if you need it.

If you're not in the US, we went ahead and included some awesome Asus Zenbook Duo deals down below, so you can save some cash wherever you are.

