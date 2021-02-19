The Snyder Cut, Ryzen 5000 failures and PS5 scalpers: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 52

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's episode is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

Our guests are Samuel Roberts, TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Editor at TechRadar, and Tom Bedford, Phones Writer at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 52:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: with Fortnite hosting a film festival, what event would actually get you to log back into the game?

In the news section, we discuss our Xiaomi Mi 11 review, what we know about Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the AMD Ryzen 5000 controversy. We also discuss PS5 scalpers pleading for sympathy, Ikea and Asus teaming up to make gaming furniture, and The Boys Season 2.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast