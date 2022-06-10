The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s cameras are about to get even better

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has fantastic cameras. In fact, they’re good enough that this handset sits in the number two spot on our list of the best camera phones, but it sounds like its cameras are about to get even better.

That’s because a new software update is rolling out for the phone, and it’s packed full of camera improvements. Oddly, the changelog (opens in new tab) doesn’t mention these, but in a post on the South Korean version of Samsung’s community forums (opens in new tab), a spokesperson for the camera team detailed the changes.

These include improvements to the sharpness and contrast, optimizations to memory use when recording videos, improved portrait mode performance, and unnamed optimizations to the camera performance.

It also includes a rather niche upgrade in the form of improvements to the auto white balance algorithm, that allow it to deliver truer to life shades of white when taking photos of puppies.

Finally, there’s what’s described as a correction to “the phenomenon of one-time stopping during single take shooting.” We’re not totally sure what’s meant by this, but it sounds like a fix for a bug that would interrupt Single Take mode.

So far, the new update only seems to be rolling out in South Korea, but we’d expect it will hit other regions soon, so keep an eye out for it.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Great cameras with room for improvement

While we’re generally very impressed with the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, they could always be better, as the existence of this update shows.

In our review we noted that pictures would sometimes be slightly over-saturated, and that the Portrait Video mode isn’t a match for Apple’s Cinematic mode – which is one reason why the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max take the joint number one spot above this in our best camera phones list.

It’s unclear whether this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra update will specifically address those issues, but either way this should make one of the best camera phones on the planet even better.

Via GSMArena (opens in new tab)