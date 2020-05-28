The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition comes with MacBook Pro-beating specs

The new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is back and ready to make you forget about the most recent MacBook Pro upgrades, thanks to a bunch of Apple-topping specs.

Its max-out configuration is rocking a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, 4K OLED touchscreen and one of the new Intel Comet Lake chips, the i7-10875H.

That's a serious step up from last year's Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition (2019) , which we found impressive with a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia Quardo RTX 5000 GPU. It was part of the Nvidia’s RTX Studio program for creative professionals.

It's enough to give MacBook Pro users pause. While Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro , released late last year to rave reviews for its new internal upgrades and fresh design features, it’s still only maxing out with a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU and a 2560 x 1600 non-touch IPS display.

The new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition offers a Windows 10 alternative, and it has even more horsepower than the new MacBook Pros. It's ideal for those creative professionals who need a whole lot of power in a portable body.

Of course, with great power comes a (not-so-)great price tag. In this new souped-up configuration, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition costs a hefty $4,300 (£4,300, about AU$6,470), about $800 more than the most powerful MacBook Pro with the same RAM and storage.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition features

Another notable feature that the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition brings to the table is a much improved keyboard layout. The new keyboard now includes a longer shift key with the four arrow keys below, according to The Verge , giving your fingers a bit more space and making them less prone to inaccurate presses.

It also boasts a huge touchpad, RGB backlighting, 720p webcam, and a plethora of ports that include two USB-Cs – one with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB-A ports, an HDMI out, 3.5 mm audio jack and an SD card reader.

The Quadro RTX 5000, 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition comes with 1TB SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. It’s now available for purchase in the US and Canada, and will be made available worldwide later this year.