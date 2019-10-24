The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Google flagship phones are now on sale

The pre-order wait is over: you can now head straight to your retailer of choice and buy the Pixel 4 or the Pixel 4 XL at your earliest convenience. The handsets go on sale today.

The smaller 5.7-inch Pixel 4 phone will cost you $799 / £669 / AU$1,049 if you're paying up front and are happy with 64GB of storage; the 128GB variant will set you back $899 / £769 / AU$1,199.

Opt for the larger 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL, and you'll pay $899 / £829 / AU$1,279 up front for the 64GB model and $999 / £929 / AU$1,429 for the 128GB upgrade.

Both phones are available on all the major carriers and some smaller ones across the US, the UK and Australia. You can also pick up the phones SIM-free and unlocked direct from the Google Store, so you should have no problem getting hold of one.

To find the best prices, either unlocked or on a contract plan, you can use our dedicated guides to the best Pixel 4 deals in the US and Pixel 4 deals in the UK.

The verdicts are in

In our Pixel 4 review we described the smaller handset as "one of the very best camera phones out there", with "an interesting design and powerful internals". The battery life, unfortunately, leaves a lot to be desired.

Our Pixel 4 XL review sums up the bigger handset as "a handsome phone in its simplicity" but "less impressive than its Android flagship counterparts". The interface and the camera are noteworthy, and the battery life is better than on the Pixel 4.

Apart from the screen size, and actual size, and battery size, these phones are just about identical – same software, same camera, same internal specs. You get the same three color choices too: black, white or coral.

One of the key new features on these phones is the 90Hz refresh rate on the screen, though for now this seems to only work at higher brightness levels. Google has said this may get tweaked with future software updates.