Red Dead Redemption comes to PC but not in the way you think

Sony has announced the original Red Dead Redemption is coming to PlayStation Now, which, as an added bonus, means you’ll soon be able to play the game on your PC for the first time too.

PlayStation Now is a game streaming service you can use to play PlayStation 3 titles on your PS4 and, thanks to a recent update, PC too.

There's a subscription fee of $19.99 (£12.99) a month, which gives you unlimited access to classic PlayStation games such as Uncharted 2, The Last of Us and Mafia II.

Fill your boots

Red Dead Redemption was never released on PC – it only came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 upon its initial release back 2010 – so this marks the very first time you’ll be able to walk in John Marston’s shoes on your desktop computer.

However, it's worth noting that this isn't a true PC re-release, like GTA V's PC version proved to be. Instead, you'll be streaming the PlayStation 3 version of the game to your PC, direct from Sony's PlayStation Now servers, which may upset PC gaming purists.

Sony have said the game will be coming to PS Now “soon”.

When exactly that will be is unclear but with Red Dead Redemption 2 set for release toward the end of next year, we have our fingers crossed it's not far away.