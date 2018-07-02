New OnePlus 6 color option is making us red with envy

The rumors were true – the stylish red edition of the OnePlus 6 is officially on the way, and you'll be able to pick it up from July 10.

Featuring a metallic red shimmer on a translucent orange layer, the red OnePlus 6 boasts an additional anti-reflective layer on its glass that helps to create a sense of depth and adds a glossy radiance to its color.

Available with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, the limited-edition red OnePlus 6 will be available exclusively in the US and Europe from the OnePlus website for $579 / £519.

Simply red

As for its other specs, the OnePlus 6 packs the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup, and a notch-bearing 6.28-inch AMOLED display (1080 x 2280) with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

At present, there's no word on whether the standard OnePlus 6 will receive an Australian release, but we'll make sure to let you know if the situation changes.

You can check out the gorgeous OnePlus 6 red edition from every conceivable angle in the official announcement video below.