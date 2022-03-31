The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally gone global, and at a surprisingly low price

Audio player loading…

After months of waiting, the OnePlus 10 Pro has finally left China and gone global, with the launch event for most of the rest of the world having now taken place.

We already knew most of what the OnePlus 10 Pro had to offer, but thanks to this global launch some of the gaps have now been filled in, and most importantly we now know the price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro starts at $899 / £799 (around AU$1,400) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and rises to £899 (roughly $1,180 / AU$1,575) for one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – with that pricier model not being available in the US, and no versions coming to Australia.

That means the price is actually lower than what the OnePlus 9 Pro cost, as that phone started at £829 (about $1,090, AU$1,450) for 8GB of RAM / 128GB of storage, rising to $1,069 / £929 (about AU$1,625) for 12GB / 256GB.

You’ll note also that OnePlus this year is offering only the cheapest version in the US, while last year it sold only the priciest there.

We’re not sure why this is, but it has the side effect of making the phone look significantly cheaper than its predecessor at a glance – until you realize you’re getting less RAM and storage. Still, both versions are cheaper in the UK, so the price has legitimately been reduced too.

Pre-orders are open now, and the OnePlus 10 Pro ships on April 5 in the UK, and on April 14 in the US.

Unsurprisingly the specs are exactly the same as they were for the Chinese model, meaning you’re getting a phone with a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED screen sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging (or 65W in the US), and a triple-lens camera, with a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto (with 3.3x optical zoom).

The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition (Image credit: OnePlus)

Analysis: no Extreme Edition – or at least not yet

What we don’t appear to be getting is the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition – a model in a Panda White shade, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The standard OnePlus 10 Pro is available in a choice of Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest (also known as green), so this white shade is exclusive to the Extreme Edition, and that storage capacity is double what you can currently get with the global model.

But the other specs – including the RAM – are identical to what you’ll find in the phone elsewhere, so the Extreme Edition isn’t a huge upgrade.

There’s also a chance it will still come to some other regions, as it didn’t arrive in China until a while after the standard OnePlus 10 Pro had launched, so it’s possible the company will do the same elsewhere – or launch a different region-specific model at a later date.

We wouldn’t count on it though, and unless you really need mountains of storage or really love the white shade, it’s probably not worth waiting to find out.