The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed – and it's filming soon

The Mandalorian season 3 has been confirmed by creator Jon Favreau, and filming will begin before the end of the year. Even though The Mandalorian season 2 doesn't begin its next run of eight weekly episodes until October 30, Disney Plus has already committed to more of the series.

This isn't a huge surprise – but it hasn't been officially confirmed before. Rather, season 3 was reported on by a Hollywood trade publication back in April. In February, too, Disney's Bob Iger referred to "more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter" season 2, including the possibility of spin-offs.

Season 3 was confirmed in a piece on Variety, where Favreau said they're "on-schedule" to start production before 2020 ends. "We're operating under the assumption that we’ll be able to go forward," he added.

It helps that The Mandalorian uses virtual sets and is built around smaller situations, minimizing the number of people needed to film the show – the series' lavish digital backdrops are pretty astonishing to look at, giving you Star Wars movie-sized production values but created with a very different process. Favreau also notes that the show features a lot of characters in masks.

A Mandalorian movie?

Favreau had something interesting to say about how he sees the future of The Mandalorian, too.

"I learned a lot from my experience over at Marvel, where it was very organic, how it would evolve," the Iron Man director says. "You're paying attention to larger story arcs and characters that could come together, but also smaller stories of individual characters that could go off [on their own thing]. The key here is keep maintaining the quality and never scaling to the point that we’re losing sight of what’s important to us and what people like about the show."

In this case, that would be Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian – the core traveling duo at the center of the show. But a lot remains uncertain about The Mandalorian season 2, with rumors rife of characters from the wider Star Wars universe popping up.

Favreau is also asked about the possibility of The Mandalorian coming to the big screen – which he says they're in "no rush" to do but that they're "definitely open to it". No discussion has taken place about any feature film appearances, though.

Looks like the Star Wars TV show is here for a long time to come.