The LG GX Sound Bar is an expensive audio accessory for an expensive OLED TV

LG has announced a new member of its 2020 soundbar lineup – the new LG GX Sound Bar – that’s intended to pair with its high-end LG GX OLED TV.

At $1,299 (£999, around AU$1,300), it’s certainly not the cheapest ticket in audio at the moment, but considering that the OLED it goes with starts at around $2,000, it’s catering to the design-centric, spendthrift crowd.

That said, LG has designed every detail about the soundbar with the OLED in mind – it can be laid flat on a table or wall-mounted, and has an HDMI port that can carry Dolby Vision to the TV. The bar is Hi-Res Audio certified, offering lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz and comes with LG’s AI Sound Pro technology that can intelligently recognize what kind of content is being played and optimize playback.

LG says the GX Sound Bar will support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – which might not do much good on the bar itself considering it’s only a 3.1 system – but also says that the bar can be connected to its SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit for true surround sound.

Decor or a necessary upgrade? Maybe both

While the LG GX Sound Bar is obviously a bit… posh in its design and price point, it might be somewhat practical when you consider that the LG GX OLED TV uses 20-watt down-firing speakers.

Having a 3.1 channel soundbar pointed directly at you while you watch your TV isn’t such a bad idea after all – though you could obviously spend a lot less to get something just as powerful.

If you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, LG says the GX Sound Bar goes on sale July 20. In the meantime, you can find the latest deals on the Gallery Series OLED television below:

