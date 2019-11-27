The Irishman is out now on Netflix

Long-awaited Martin Scorsese epic The Irishman has made its debut on Netflix, just in time for the busy Thanksgiving weekend. Wherever you are in the world, you can now watch this crime epic that marks the reunion of actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on-screen. It stacks up at an eye-watering 3 hours and 29 minutes running time, which should eat up plenty of your weekend.

The movie has a reported budget of around $160 million, with a chunk of that spend on de-ageing its cast with impressive visual effects for the purposes of telling a story over decades. Netflix previously released the film in theaters earlier this month for a limited run.

While Netflix has an ever-expanding backlog of original movies, with awards-friendly contenders like Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, this nonetheless feels like a huge moment in the course of the streaming service's lifespan, given the calibre of cast and director.

The Irishman is about the life of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a mob hit man associate of Russell Bufalino, who then becomes close to Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). Here's the movie's final trailer: