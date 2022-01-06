The health tech you didn't realize you needed from CES 2022

Audio player loading…

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is a great place to spot new trends in health and fitness, and CES 2022 is no exception. We’ve already seen two new sports watches from Garmin, a smart cooling mattress topper to beat night sweats, and Oral-B’s smartest electric toothbrush to date – but CES is also a place for new and strange gadgets to get their moment in the spotlight, and these are this year’s highlights.

We'll be keeping this list updated as the show goes on, adding any new oddities as they're unveiled.

(Image credit: Sengled)

Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light

Sure, your regular lightbulbs stop you wandering around in the dark and maybe even change color to suit your mood, but is that enough? The latest overachieving bulb from smart lighting company Sengled doesn’t just brighten you room, it also uses radar to monitor your sleep, heart rate, and body temperature.

That might sound excessive (after all, your Fitbit can do all that, and is likely more accurate) but it means there’s no need to remember to charge and wear a watch, and the company says that, when used in a network, the bulbs could even detect if a person has fallen down.

We don’t have a price or an exact release date yet, but the bulb is due to arrive in a lamp near you at the end of 2022.

(Image credit: Kohler)

Kohler PerfectFill

Close your eyes, relax, and imagine coming home after a hard day to find a bath already ready at the perfect depth and temperature. Once you've finished soaking your worries away, you can also tell the bath to drain itself rather than subjecting yourself to the stress of fishing around for the plug.

Now open your eyes – and your wallet – because the voice-controlled smart bath of your dreams is real thanks to Kohler PerfectFill, and prices start at $2,700. That doesn’t include the necessary Kohler spout, a compatible tub, or the cost of installing it all – but just think of the bubbles just waiting for you.

(Image credit: ible)

Ible Airvida E1

The Ible Airvida E1 is billed as the world’s first air purifier with built-in headphones, and sits around your neck pumping out beats while emitting negative ions that “can disrupt and breakdown coronavirus’ carbon-hydrogen bond and inactivate them immediately”. Can your Airpods Pro do that?

It's a pretty big claim, but Ible has been in the purification business for a long time (its non-musical devices are available at major retailers worldwide) and it’s received awards for its disease-controlling tech in Taiwan.

(Image credit: Y-Brush)

Y-Brush 2

Why spend four precious minutes every day brushing your teeth, when you could get the job done in just a few seconds? That’s the question posed by the makers of the Y-Brush – a kind of vibrating gumshield that’s designed to clean your whole mouth at once while you gently chew on its nylon bristles.

We tested the first-generation model last year (an experience that’s as weird as it sounds) and found that, although convenient, it just didn’t clean as well as a regular electric toothbrush.

The second-gen brush debuted at CES features both upper and lower bristles so you don’t need to flip it midway through brushing, but we’re not sure if that will improve its actual cleaning performance. The new Y-Brush is currently a prototype, with no release date on the near horizon.