The Genie Company Announces Garage Door Integration For Brilliant Smart Home System

Brilliant, the leading smart home control and lighting company, and Genie, the most recognized brand of smart garage door openers, announced their partnership to bring integration along with convenience, simplicity, and security to the smart home industry.

Genie’s full line of Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers powered by Aladdin Connect® can now be controlled from Brilliant’s in-wall touchscreen control panels and mobile app.

“At Brilliant, our mission is to make interacting with all of your smart devices simple, from lights, music, climate, security, and doorbells to whatever comes next. Today, we are pleased to share what’s next: Garage Doors,” said Aaron Emigh, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant in a statement. “The integration between Brilliant and Genie offers a new opportunity for homebuilders and custom integrators to create more convenient and smarter homes for their customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Brilliant to offer our customers more convenient ways to control their homes” said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. “Genie and Brilliant are committed to helping homeowners meet their needs now and in the future by working with homebuilders and custom integrators to create a more harmonious smart home experience.”

Brilliant currently works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Sonos, Ring, Schlage, Honeywell, Ecobee, Philips Hue, LIFX, Wemo, ButterflyMX, and more, with new integrations added on a monthly basis. Brilliant also supports hubs such as Samsung SmartThings for connecting Z-Wave or Zigbee products and can connect directly to bridge products from Philips Hue and others.

Key benefits: