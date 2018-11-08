Fossil Sport is the brand's first smartwatch to use Snapdragon Wear 3100

Fossil has announced a plethora of new smartwatches in the second half of 2018, but the latest one is set to be the first from the brand to sport the most recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

The Fossil Sport comes in a variety of bold colors as well as featuring a light yet premium look body. The case is made of nylon cases and then topped with aluminum.

That aluminum top comes in silver, rose gold, gold, blue or red, while there are over 28 different straps to choose from too. You can see a selection of the options above and below.

The watch comes in two sizes; 41mm or 43mm, depending on how large you want the watch to be on your wrist. There's a touchscreen for navigating around the features, but Fossil has yet to share any of the specs or the exact size of the display.

Bright and bold

According to Fossil, it will offer a full day of battery from a single charge and an additional two days if you activate the battery saver mode. We'll be sure to test that during our full review.

It comes running the latest version of Wear OS software and it sports the top end Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that should offer improved battery and a slicker performance than other Fossil watches.

Exactly what makes this a more of a fitness led watch doesn't seem to be much more than the design, but it comes with a heart rate sensor, GPS and a variety of other sensors.

You'll be able to use this with you iPhone if it's running iOS 9.3 software and your Android handset if it's running 4.4 and above.

You'll be able to pre-order the Fossil Sport from November 8 in the UK and it'll begin shipping by November 12. We've yet to hear any details about the US or Australia, but we'll be sure to update this article when we do.

Price wise you'll be looking at spending £249 (about $330, AU$450) on both versions of the watch in the UK. We hope to learn the pricing for the UK and Australia soon.