The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally offers a full look at its main villain

Just as you're catching your breath after WandaVision episode 9, Disney Plus is here to remind us that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just over a week away. Now we've had a full glimpse of the villain of the Captain America spin-off series – Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), now sporting headwear similar to his comic book counterpart, features in a raft of new posters just released by the streamer.

Well, Zemo is the one villain we know about – it's widely expected that Wyatt Russell's John F Walker, a government-sponsored version of Captain America, will also face off against Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Here's the poster in full:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Check out all four new posters below, which also feature Emily VanCamp's Agent 13:

Never stop fighting 💥 Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/4YQTkPHknVMarch 8, 2021 See more

Consider catching up on the Marvel movies in order if you're looking for a way to pass the time until The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins on March 19. This series will be six episodes long, unlike WandaVision's nine episodes, but you can expect each one to be longer.

Why the return of Helmut Zemo matters in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

This is our first encounter with Captain America: Civil War's Daniel Brühl in five years. A lot has happened in the intervening time: the Thanos snap, and Bucky heading off to Wakanda to get HYDRA's range of trigger words – homecoming, train car and so on – pushed out of his mind.

With Bucky now deprogrammed, things might get violent if it's time for a rematch. Indeed, our first look at the show back in 2020 showed Bucky holding a gun to Zemo's head. "Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist," Zemo says in the last trailer. "I have no intention to leave my work unfinished."

His overall plan in this show, though, remains a mystery – other than causing headaches for Sam and Bucky, of course.